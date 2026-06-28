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Explained: How Centre's draft rules aim to speed up medical device approvals

This initiative is expected to enhance the ease of doing business, improve regulatory efficiency, and facilitate the availability of quality medical devices in India.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 08:19 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 08:19 IST
India NewsMinistry of Health and Family Welfaremedical tourismCDSCObulk medical devices

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