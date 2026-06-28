Explained: How Centre's draft rules aim to speed up medical device approvals

<p>The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) published a<a href="http://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2278555&reg=3&lang=1"> </a><ins><a href="http://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2278555&reg=3&lang=1">draft notification</a></ins> in the Official Gazette proposing amendments to the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, aiming to simplify and expedite the licensing process for medical devices.</p><p>The proposed amendments seek to rationalise the grant of manufacturing licenses for medical devices across different risk categories. This initiative is expected to enhance the ease of doing business, improve regulatory efficiency, and facilitate the availability of quality medical devices in India.</p>.<p><strong>What are the amendments proposed?</strong></p><p>Under the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/medical-device-industry-seeks-govt-support-as-west-asia-conflict-drives-up-input-costs-by-50-3941849">medical devices </a>are classified into four risk-based categories—Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D—with Class D comprising the highest-risk devices. The Rules prescribe statutory timelines for processing applications for manufacturing licences for each category. The proposed amendments seek to reduce these timelines, thereby enabling faster regulatory approvals while maintaining the established standards of quality, safety and performance.</p><p>For Class B medical devices, which include low- to moderate-risk devices such as blood pressure monitors, hypodermic needles, and pulse oximeters, the timeline for the grant of a manufacturing licence has been proposed to be reduced from 140 days to 115 days, the press release dated June 28 stated.</p><p>Similarly, for Class C and Class D medical devices, which include high-risk devices such as cardiac stents, hip and knee implants, and other orthopaedic implants, the timeline for the grant of a manufacturing licence has been proposed to be reduced from 105 days to 90 days.</p><p>The draft amendments also introduce clearly defined timelines for each stage of the licensing process, including scrutiny of applications, audit by notified bodies, verification of compliance and issuance of licences. This is expected to bring greater transparency, predictability, and efficiency to the regulatory framework, benefiting both the medical device industry and patients by enabling faster access to quality-assured medical devices.</p><p>Under the proposed amendments, the State Licensing Authority (SLA) shall ensure that the audit of the site is carried out by the registered notified body within a period of thirty days from the date of assignment of applications to the notified body, and the report of the audit carried out by the notified body shall be submitted to the SLA.</p><p></p><p>If the audit finds that the site fails to meet quality management system requirements, the manufacturer must submit a compliance report showing how they fixed the issues. Once that report is received, the follow-up compliance verification must be completed within 20 days.</p>.GST cut on drugs, medical devices to provide relief to patients: Industry players.<p><strong>Why is it important?</strong></p><p>The Medical Devices Rules, 2017, were originally issued by MOHFW on January 31, 2017, to establish a regulatory framework for the manufacture, import, sale, and distribution of medical devices in India. It included everything from surgical instruments and diagnostic equipment to in-vitro diagnostic kits.</p><p>The rising medical costs and the burden of lifestyle diseases have led to the emergence of a multi-billion-dollar medical tourism industry. The global market was valued at USD 115.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 286.1 billion by 2030. Amid this global boom, India is seen as one of the most significant global landscapes. After India’s<a href="https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/specificdocs/documents/2026/may/doc202652862301.pdf"> </a><ins><a href="https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/specificdocs/documents/2026/may/doc202652862301.pdf">‘heal in India’</a></ins> initiative, these amendments are further expected to widen the scope of medical tourism in the country.</p>