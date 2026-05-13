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Explained | SEHAT Mission: An effort to address malnutrition and rising non communicable disease burden

The SEHAT Mission represents India's effort to shift from focusing only on treatment but also on prevention, early detection and continuous care.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 17:04 IST
JP NaddaICMRNutritionIndian Council of Agricultural ResearchIndian Council of Medical Research

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