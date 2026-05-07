<p>The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has unveiled a unified Swasth Bharat Portal to improve the current fragmented Indian healthcare system. This portal aims to integrate data from various portals to reduce data duplication, redundancy, and infrastructural load, aiming to increase system efficiency. </p><p>The Indian public healthcare system has long been working in an isolated manner, with multiple departments independently running programmes. A lack of collaboration has often led to duplication of data entry, fragmented data sets, inefficiencies in reporting, and delays in decision-making. This portal is expected to act as a one-stop aggregator platform, reducing data duplicacy, administrative burden and creating a smoother experience for the citizens. </p><p>Union Health Minister, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=jp%20nadda">JP Nadda</a>, launched it during the 10th National Summit on Innovation and Inclusivity: Best Practices Shaping India’s Health Future, held in Chandigarh, on Wednesday. </p>.<p><strong>What is the Swasth Bharat Portal? </strong></p><p>The<a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseDetail.aspx?PRID=2258283&reg=3&lang=1"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseDetail.aspx?PRID=2258283&reg=3&lang=1">Swasth Bharat Portal</a></ins> aligns with the country’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and supports integration with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). It is expected to enable a seamless and secure exchange of patient health records. </p><p>The Ministry expects the portal to evolve into a comprehensive digital health system integrating national registries like the Healthcare Professionals Registry and Health Facility Registry, according to a press release by the Press Information Bureau on Wednesday. </p><p>Swasth Bharat Portal envisions the following: </p><p><strong>Reduce infrastructure duplication</strong>: Independent hosting, storage, and compute resources are maintained across programs, which will be reduced when they are aggregated through Swasth Bharat</p><p><strong>Reduce repetitive data entry</strong>: Similar beneficiary data which was entered across multiple systems will be entered on a single platform, thus reducing repetitive tasks</p><p><strong>Unified HR deployment:</strong> Separate development and maintenance teams are required in all programmes; a unified system will reduce the HR burden</p><p><strong>Increased interoperability</strong>: As the system is designed on a federated architecture via APIs, the integration of different data sets will be much easier </p>.<p><strong>Government projections</strong></p><ul><li><p>Infrastructure: 20–30 per cent reduction</p></li><li><p>Data entry effort: 20–40 per cent reduction</p></li><li><p>HR duplication: 20–40 per cent reduction</p></li><li><p>Increase in decision-making speed</p></li></ul><p><strong>Why interoperability matters? </strong></p><p>India’s frontline health workers, including accredited social health activists (ASHAs), auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), community health officers (CHOs), and medical officers (MOs), often spend considerable time navigating multiple applications for programme reporting. These workers function under various independent health departments, ranging from mental health, maternal health, to medical education, and disease surveillance programmes.</p><p>Swasth Bharat Portal will create a collaborative system that can potentially lead to improved patient care, and implementation and accessibility of healthcare programmes for all. <br></p>