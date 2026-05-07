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Explained | What's Swasth Bharat Portal; here is everything you need to know

This portal is expected to act as a one-stop aggregator platform, reducing data duplicacy, administrative burden and creating a smoother experience for the citizens.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:19 IST
JP NaddaMinistry of Health and Family Welfarepublic health sector

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