Explained | Why young adults suffer from stroke and how can its risk be reduced?

What is a stroke?

The brain need constant supply of oxygen, blood and nutrients to work well. If that supply stops for a short period of time, brain cells begin to die leading to a stroke or brain attack.

When a person suffers a stroke, brain function is lost and a person is unable to perform basic tasks like moving, speaking or eating.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine website, there are two types of stroke - ischemic and hemorrhagic.

Ischemic stroke

It is the most common type of stroke which happens due to a block in a major blood vessel in the brain. It may be blocked by a clot or buildup of fatty deposit and cholesterol.

Hemorrhagic stroke

This stroke happens when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, spilling blood to nearby tissues, causing more damage and irritation.