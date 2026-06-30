Fix your fibre: Low intake linked to colorectal cancer

<p>The global protein obsession is real; it is an essential macronutrient responsible for muscle gain, fat loss, and providing energy. However, excessive protein consumption may lead to constipation or feeling sluggish. But, protein, when combined with the right amount of fibre, is a power duo. While protein builds muscle and manages tissue, fibre improves digestion and balances blood sugar levels, experts say. Combined, they regulate the rate of digestion, ensuring steady energy release, prolonged fullness, and maximum nutrient absorption in the body.</p><p>Most people do not consume appropriate amounts of fibre daily. Evidently, it leads to constipation, bloating, and irregular bowel movements. Over time, a low-fibre diet can increase an individual's risk of long-term health issues like high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and digestive conditions like diverticulosis.</p>.Scientists discover protein which can stop brain cell dysfunction in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.<p>Recently, researchers have also linked low fibre intake to an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Findings published in the journal Cell Host and Microbe suggest that fibre consumption can progress or prevent shaping gut microbial communities. They re-analysed 27 previously published studies, including 6,779 publicly available gut microbiome sequencing profiles.</p><p>Author Georg Zeller, visiting team leader at European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) Heidelberg, Germany, and professor at the Leiden University Medical Center, the Netherlands told <em><a href="https://www.ptinews.com/story/NATIONAL/study-of-gut-microbiomes-reveals-link-between-low-fibre-intake-colorectal-cancer/3802518">PTI</a></em>, "We combined stool and tissue comparisons, dietary data, taxonomic analysis down to bacterial strains, and functional analysis of virulence factors."</p>.Colorectal Cancer: A global and growing challenge.<p>In tissue samples, cancer-associated microbes could already be detected in early-stage tumours. In stool samples, however, the detection accuracy was somewhat lower in early-stage cancers and in tumours located further upstream in the colon.</p><p>They "documented a significant inverse relation between dietary fibre intake, for which strong epidemiological evidence supports a cancer-protective role, and the CRC (colorectal cancer) microbiome score, both in cancer patients and tumour-free individuals."</p><p>"More importantly, we also showed that several interventions aimed at increasing dietary fibre content effectively lowered CRC microbiome scores," the team further told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/colorectal-cancer">World Health Organisation</a> (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed globally; it accounts for 10 per cent of all cancer cases. It predominantly affects people aged 50 and above; however, there is a rising burden among adults aged 30 to 50 years.</p><p>Experts say that it is a preventable type of cancer. It can be done by eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle.</p>