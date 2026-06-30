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Fix your fibre: Low intake linked to colorectal cancer

A low-fibre diet can increase an individual's risk of long-term health issues like high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and digestive conditions like diverticulosis.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:18 IST
CancerCancer awarenesshealthy dietcolorectal cancerdietary fibreBalanced dietprotein-rich diet

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