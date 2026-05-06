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From Burger King to Costa: UK's highest-grossing restaurant chains fail to meet nutrition targets, study finds

Data from the 21 highest-grossing restaurant chains in the UK in 2024 found that less than half of menu items met the UK Government’s voluntary sugar, salt, and calorie reduction targets.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:38 IST
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The proportion of menu items that met all salt, sugar, and calorie targets for all 21 restaurants. Data Source: University of Oxford study

The proportion of menu items that met all salt, sugar, and calorie targets for all 21 restaurants. Data Source: University of Oxford study 

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Published 06 May 2026, 10:38 IST
United KingdomNutritionfast food

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