FSSAI orders food businesses to replace rusted knives, blades to prevent contamination

<p>The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an <ins><a href="https://www.fssai.gov.in/upload/advisories/2026/06/6a2f98cc9e03dAdvisory_Dated_15thJune2026.pdf">advisory </a></ins>to all food businesses across India to ensure the use of corrosion-free, safe food-grade knives and blades during food handling and packaging operations.</p><p>In the advisory issued on June 15, FSSAI noted that certain food businesses were using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged, or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipment during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing and packaging operations.</p><p>The food safety regulator highlighted that the use of damaged and inadequately cleaned or non-food-grade knives may result in physical, chemical and microbiological contamination of food. This is against the sanitary and hygienic requirements recommended under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.</p><p>Food business operators have been instructed to strictly follow the use of only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and cutting equipment.</p><p>All rusted, corroded, or damaged equipment must be immediately removed from use and replaced, the advisory further said. Further to this, ensuring that adequate cleaning, sanitisation, and sterilisation procedures were mandatorily followed wherever applicable.</p><p>“Appropriate action may be initiated in case non-compliance is observed, as per the provisions and Standards Act, 2006, and regulations made thereunder,” the advisory stated.</p>.FSSAI serves notice to 15 brands for misleading labels: Know how to spot deceptive labels