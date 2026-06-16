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FSSAI orders food businesses to replace rusted knives, blades to prevent contamination

The food safety regulator highlighted that the use of damaged or inadequately cleaned or nonfood-grade knives may result in physical, chemical and microbiological contamination of food.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsFSSAIfood business

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