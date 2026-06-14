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FSSAI serves notice to 15 brands for misleading labels: Know how to spot deceptive labels

A few of the companies served notices include Emami Healthy & Tasty, Health Aid, Troovy, The Healthy Factory, Healthy Master, Healthy Choice, Plan B and Neuherbs.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 11:44 IST
FSSAIFood safetyprocessed foodsFood Safety and Standards Authority of Indiahealth and wellness

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