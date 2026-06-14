FSSAI serves notice to 15 brands for misleading labels: Know how to spot deceptive labels

<p>Swapping white bread for whole wheat or reaching for "100 per cent fresh juice" feels like a win for your health. Brands use these labels to craft a healthy perception, but reality rarely matches the marketing. To curb this deception, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/fssai-seeks-six-weeks-from-supreme-court-to-submit-proposal-on-food-packet-nutrition-labelling-3936769">Food Safety and Standards Authority of India</a> (FSSAI), on Sunday, issued notices to 15 food businesses, cracking down on misleading brand names and exaggerated product claims. </p><p>Experts caution that terms like "natural," "multi-grain," or "farm-fresh" have no strict legal definition and are primarily used to evoke wholesome imagery rather than guarantee ingredient quality. </p><p><strong>Which brands received the FSSAI notice?</strong></p><p>A few of the companies served notices include Emami Healthy & Tasty, Health Aid, Troovy, The Healthy Factory, Healthy Master, Healthy Choice, Plan B and Neuherbs.</p><p>Among the prominent names flagged is Emami Healthy & Tasty, the cooking oils arm of the Kolkata-based Emami Group. FSSAI said its trade name is "likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/why-wrapping-food-in-newspapers-is-dangerous-fssai-warning-and-safe-alternatives-4034285">FSSAI </a>regulations".</p>.Why wrapping food in newspapers is dangerous: FSSAI warning and safe alternatives.<p>Plan B, which markets its products as "plant-based vegan", has drawn the food regulator's attention for creating the impression that its products are vegan without obtaining prior approval for vegan food endorsement in its FSSAI licence.</p><p>The Healthy Factory's "zero maida whole wheat bread", which contains chakki fresh atta and wheat gluten, has been flagged for misleading consumers. Its "zero maida pizza base" product faces similar scrutiny, with FSSAI noting the claim appears to violate applicable regulations.</p><p>Neuherbs' product line "true vitamin" has been cited for using a trade name that is "neither defined nor recognised" under FSSAI regulations, making it potentially misleading for consumers.</p>.<p>Troovy's range of snack products, including "healthy mix veggie chips", "healthy ragi chips" and "healthy moong dal chips", have been flagged for making misleading "healthy" claims despite containing a range of other ingredients.</p><p>FSSAI also flagged Healthy Master's tagline, "vision to serve healthy", Healthy Choice's "healthy food for healthy life poha", and Health Aid's brand name as likely to mislead consumers about the nature of the products.</p>.FSSAI seeks six weeks from Supreme Court to submit proposal on food packet nutrition labelling .<p><strong>The psychology of "nutrition marketing"? </strong></p><p>A 2023 <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772275923000242">study </a>published in the ScienceDirect journal finds that “natural” is the most common claim on food labels. Consumers end up perceiving healthy food labels as true and feel happy about making a healthier choice. Marketers use nutrition information to highlight the presence of nutrients and promote the food brand. Referred to as nutrition marketing, the prominently used nutrition marketing techniques include health claims, structure/function claims, nutrient content claims and statements of fact. </p><p>For example, when an unhealthy food says "trans-fat free" or "source of vitamins" on the front, consumers assume the whole product is good for them. They often skip reading the detailed nutrition label on the back. </p><p><strong>How to spot misleading food labels?</strong></p><p>Experts recommend always following these steps when buying processed food items. </p><ul><li><p><strong>Flip the pack</strong>: Ignore front-of-pack claims; start with the nutrition facts panel on the back.</p></li><li><p><strong>Check serving size</strong>: Verify if nutrition values are per 100g or per serving; most Indian brands use small serving sizes to hide calories.</p></li><li><p><strong>Scan ingredient order</strong>: Ingredients are listed by weight; if sugar appears in the first 3, the product is high-sugar regardless of front claims.</p></li><li><p><strong>Check sugar alternatives</strong>: Maltose, dextrose, corn syrup, jaggery, and honey all count as sugar even if "no added sugar" is claimed.</p></li><li><p><strong>Verify certifications</strong>: FSSAI licence number must be present; organic or natural claims should cite a certification body.</p></li></ul>