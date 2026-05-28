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Gen Z men and hair loss: Triggers and tips to prevent it

Dermatologists point to stress, poor sleep, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, smoking, pollution, and crash dieting as contributing factors.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 14:01 IST
stressMenHairDermatologistshair losshaircareGenZPoor Diet

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