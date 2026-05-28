<p>Receding hairlines are no longer just a "dad problem." Men in their early 20s and 30s are increasingly reporting excessive hair loss, according to dermatologists. The impact goes beyond appearance. Early hair loss can deeply affect self-esteem, confidence, and mental health in young men.</p><p><strong>What is driving it?</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/brandspot/sponsored/tired-of-hair-fall-try-this-expert-recommended-hair-growth-tipshacks-2796005">Hair loss</a> has always had a strong genetic factor, but experts say lifestyle factors are increasing its onset. Dr Sudheendra Udbalker, dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, points to stress, poor sleep, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, smoking, pollution, and crash dieting as growing contributors. These habits raise cortisol levels and directly affect hair growth cycles.</p><p>Meanwhile, Dr Latika Arya, dermatologist and founder of Dr Latika Arya Skin and Aesthetic Clinic in New Delhi, notes that androgenetic alopecia—the classic "M-shaped" thinning at the crown—is now appearing in men as young as 19 or 20. A pattern that once appeared set around age 50 is arriving decades earlier. </p><p>Early hair loss in men is being observed by a combination of factors. Experts add: “Overuse of styling products is also a concern, as heavy gels and waxes can disrupt the scalp's natural pH balance over time.” Diet also plays a particularly important role. Hair is roughly 95 per cent protein, and deficiencies in key nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamins weaken follicles and trigger shedding.</p><p>Another key factor contributing to hair loss is digital <a href="https://deccanherald.com/brandspot/sponsored/stress-induced-hair-fall-how-homeopathy-offers-natural-solution-2710495">stress </a>and poor sleep. Constantly switching between screens causes digital burnout; it messes the circadian rhythm and raises cortisol levels, hair experts at Advanced Hair Studio explain. If the body's melatonin production is disbalanced it affects sleep and cell repair. This imbalance makes it harder for the body to nourish hair follicles. Gradually, it leads to increased hair loss. </p>.18 Best Hair Loss Treatments For Men In 2024.<p><strong>Five ways to protect your hair</strong></p><ul><li><p>Wash less frequently: Daily shampooing strips your scalp of its natural oils. Aim for two to three times a week, using water or a good conditioner on the days in between.</p></li><li><p>Eat for your hair: Consume eggs, fish, and nuts, and make sure you are getting enough Omega-3 fatty acids, iron, and zinc.</p></li><li><p>Skip the hot shower: Scalding water dries out follicles and the scalp. Switch to lukewarm or cold water to seal the hair cuticle and retain moisture.</p></li><li><p>Massage your scalp: A few minutes of fingertip or silicone-massager stimulation each day boosts blood flow to the roots and encourages stronger growth.</p></li><li><p>Go easy on the products: Heavy waxes and gels clog pores. If you style regularly, switch to a lightweight, water-based clay and give your scalp space to breathe.</p></li></ul>