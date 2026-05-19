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Heatwave alert: Govt issues health advisory amid rising temperatures

The advisory warns that infants, children, pregnant women, elderly persons, outdoor workers, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable during heatwave conditions.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsIndiaheatwaveIndia Meteorological DepartmentMinistry of Health and Family Welfare

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