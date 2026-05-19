Heatwave alert: Govt issues health advisory amid rising temperatures

<p>In view of the rising temperatures and prevailing heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, the Ayush vertical under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, in coordination with the Ministry of Ayush, has issued a <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2262274&reg=3&lang=2">public health advisory</a> on extreme heat predicted for the current summer season. </p><p>The advisory stresses that infants, children, pregnant women, elderly persons, outdoor workers, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses such as heart disease and hypertension are particularly vulnerable during heatwave conditions and require special care and monitoring. </p><p>It further emphasises adequate hydration, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, using light cotton clothing, and consuming seasonal fruits and fluids rich in electrolytes. </p><p>The government suggests that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/heat-waves-demand-urgent-action-3981884">special precautions</a> should be taken for workplaces, public gatherings, and outdoor activities. This includes the provision of shaded rest areas, regular hydration breaks, acclimatisation measures for workers, and awareness generation regarding symptoms of heat stress.</p><p>The advisory has come at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that large parts of central and northwest India are likely to witness extreme temperatures, with New Delhi among the worst-affected regions. </p><p>It cautions citizens to remain alert for signs of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, headache, nausea, altered mental status, high body temperature, dehydration, seizures and fainting.</p><p>Traditional wellness practices like intake of hydrating beverages and foods, such as buttermilk, coconut water, lemon-based drinks, cucumbers, water melons, and sheetali pranayama and gentle yoga practices for maintaining thermal comfort and reducing heat stress, are suggested. </p><p>The government has urged to monitor IMD alerts and recommends calling emergency helplines 108/102 in severe cases.</p>