High IQ, low EQ: The mental health vacuum in Indian education system
Students are put under extreme pressure without being taught how to process it or cope with it. They learn discipline and are rewarded for displaying hyper-functionality and self-sacrifice. But, they lose out on emotional regulation, self-worth outside achievement, and how to cope with uncertainty.
IIT Delhi to IIM Bangalore to IAS. I got the best education my country had to offer. It taught me how to crack tough exams and manage big responsibilities. But it never taught me how to quiet my own mind or handle loneliness. We spend many years learning how to achieve, but not a…