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High IQ, low EQ: The mental health vacuum in Indian education system

Students are put under extreme pressure without being taught how to process it or cope with it. They learn discipline and are rewarded for displaying hyper-functionality and self-sacrifice. But, they lose out on emotional regulation, self-worth outside achievement, and how to cope with uncertainty.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 11:22 IST
mental healthIndian Education SystemanxietyAcademicscollege studentpeer pressureunemployment crisisSchool curriculum

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