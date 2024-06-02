How not to get nagged by a jet lag

Nothing is required if the travel zone time for planes heading east and west is less than three hours. You must modify your sleep schedule if the travel time zone is three to six hours. Severe jet lag symptoms may arise from travel time zones that are 12 hours or longer apart. The following is suggested: As soon as you get at the eastward station, expose yourself to artificial and blue light. Commercial blue lights are available. This promotes the synthesis of melatonin. Before travelling, melatonin can be started at least 11 hours before the minimum time required for the core body (500 mg every three to four days) for three to four days starting at 3 pm local time. There is no need for a prescription for this over-the-counter drug. Three to four days before your trip, adjust your sleep routine based on the time zone you're going to be visiting, not your current one, and walk for at least 40 minutes each day until your biological clock is adjusted.