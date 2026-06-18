How parents' excessive phone use affects teen mental health: Study

<p>We worry about the time children spend on screens, but what if the time their caregivers spend on the phone is also harmful? Researchers have observed that teenagers have increasingly reported struggles with their parents’ excessive phone use.</p><p>“About 10 years ago, I started to notice some concerning primary caregiver device use behaviours,” said Dr Don Grant of the Centre for Research and Innovation at Newport Healthcare, and corresponding author of the <a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1131130">article </a>in <em>Frontiers in Psychology</em>. “In addition, my teen clients began sharing their negative feelings about the same behaviours. These were also introduced by kids during our family counselling sessions.”</p><p>The observational study notes that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/ban-on-women-using-smartphones-in-rajasthan-withdrawn-elders-say-prohibition-kept-children-in-mind-3842692">smartphones affect</a> every aspect of a person’s life, including parenting. Children reportedly felt like competing with their parents’ phones for attention. Researchers wanted to analyse whether these behaviours affected children’s attachment style.</p><p>People with an insecure attachment style can become anxious and cling to others for reassurance, or avoid relationships to minimise the risk of emotional pain. Insecure attachment is associated with poorer mental health and problems with healthy relationships, while secure attachment is associated with more successful relationships and greater well-being. </p><p>They found that children scored high on both feeling more anxious and developing avoidant attachment style parameters. “The fact that our results were so significant across the board means that this issue appears to be much more prevalent than even I thought,” said Grant.</p><p>He believes that millennials were the first generation to be exposed to these digital devices and are potentially more vulnerable to becoming dependent on their devices. This subject matter needs to be studied more since they are either becoming parents or will be in the near future.</p><p>However, the researchers pointed out that although this study showed a strong correlation between insecure attachment and caregivers’ device use, it cannot confirm causation. For instance, it is possible that children with insecure attachment styles tend to perceive their caregivers as unavailable, regardless of their phone habits. </p><p>Researchers feel that even small effects of distraction on teenagers’ <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/relationships/relationship-research-2-2993841">attachment style</a> can have negative consequences in the long run. “We are not saying that every time a child submits a bid for attention, a parent has to drop everything, including whatever they are doing on their devices, and answer it,” explained Grant. “We are recommending that when those bids occur, a parent does acknowledge and respond to them in some way.”</p>.Karnataka mulls mobile phone ban for under-16s amid addiction fears