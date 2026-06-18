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Homehealthhealthcare

How parents' excessive phone use affects teen mental health: Study

Children reportedly feel like competing with their parents’ phones for attention.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 20:47 IST
mental healthTeenagersparentsmobile phone addiction

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