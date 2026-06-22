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Hyderabad ophthalmologists raise alarm over nexus between healthcare aggregators, hospitals & TPAs

Even in Cataract surgery, doctors said treating it with implantation of a simple monofocal lens comes under disease treatment, any other lens chosen to get rid of glasses comes under cosmetic surgery.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsHyderabad

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