Hyderabad ophthalmologists raise alarm over nexus between healthcare aggregators, hospitals & TPAs

<p>Hyderabad: A group of ophthalmologists from Hyderabad has written to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the <a href="https://www.mohfw.gov.in/">Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</a>, flagging what they describe as deeply troubling practices by certain digital healthcare aggregators operating in collusion with select Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and empanelled hospitals.</p> <p>According to the doctors, these practices compromise patient welfare, distort fair <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/national-conclave-charts-plan-for-future-of-diagnostics-in-bengaluru-3974967">medical </a>competition, and drive up insurance premiums for the wider insured public. At the heart of their concerns is the systematic redirection of patients. When insured individuals contact these aggregators for medical consultation or hospital recommendations, they are allegedly steered toward a narrow set of hospitals that have financial arrangements with the aggregator, arrangements typically disguised as "service charges" or commissions embedded in hospital billing.</p> .Ophthalmologists detect alarming increase of myopia among children below 5 .<p>Patients, who reasonably expect unbiased guidance, are instead being treated as commercial leads. Their care decisions, the doctors allege, are shaped not by clinical merit, doctor competence, or affordability, but by undisclosed commercial interests. The second concern involves the misuse of insurance coverage for elective ophthalmic procedures, particularly LASIK surgery. Under prevailing norms, insurance reimbursement for refractive correction is generally restricted to very high prescriptions typically above 7.5 diopters.</p> <p>The ophthalmologists allege, however, that patients with significantly lower refractive errors, in some cases reportedly as low as 1 diopter, are being coached to misrepresent their spectacle power in order to qualify for coverage. This is said to involve coordinated collusion among aggregators, hospitals, and certain TPAs to secure fraudulent insurance approvals.</p> <p>The doctors argue that these practices collectively impose an unjust financial burden on the broader insured population through inflated premiums and unnecessary payouts, and they have urged both IRDAI and the Ministry to investigate and intervene.</p> .Google pays tribute to ophthalmologist Dr Venkataswamy. <p>“More alarmingly, several reputed doctors who have not formally associated with these aggregators reportedly still have their profiles displayed on such platforms. This is done without the consent of those doctors or any meaningful disclosure to patients. When patients specifically seek appointments with these doctors, they are allegedly contacted telephonically and diverted toward aggregator linked hospitals instead. Such conduct amounts to deceptive patient acquisition practices and deliberate manipulation of patient choice,” said Hyderabad based opthamologist, Dr Charuta J. Puranik.</p> <p>Even in Cataract surgery, doctors said treating it with implantation of a simple monofocal lens comes under disease treatment, any other lens chosen to get rid of glasses comes under cosmetic surgery. In the USA, basic monofocal IOLs are covered under insurance; any other upgrade to achieve a cosmetic result like getting rid of glasses insurance doesn't cover and becomes an out-of-pocket payment by the patient. But unlike in the USA, here in India overall coverage is limited by sum assured which is unlimited in the USA, which can vary from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore, so the amount for cataract surgery can be restricted to a certain percentage of sum assured. For instance 5- 10% of the sum assured for each eye subject to a ceiling of, say, about Rs 2 lakhs irrespective of the type of lens they opt for. Once again, here it is prone for manipulations, which insurance companies can never monitor. In the process ethical practioners suffer.</p><p>Ultimately, these losses are not borne by insurance companies alone, but by the general public in the form of continuously rising insurance premiums, reduced claim sustainability, increased scrutiny of genuine claims, and eventual denial or dilution of coverage for deserving patients, she added.</p> <p>She had also submitted audio recordings and supporting case material wherein customer care interactions appear to demonstrate directional steering toward particular hospitals. The doctors urged in the larger public interest, the competent authorities to urgently investigate the role of digital healthcare aggregators in influencing or manipulating patient choice, financial arrangements between aggregators, some hospitals, and TPAs that may incentivize patient diversion and also compliance of TPAs with IRDAI norms relating to neutrality, transparency, and fair claims processing.</p>