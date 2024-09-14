ICMR signs agreements to advance first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Director General, ICMR, emphasised the transformative potential of the project, stating, "This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing clinical research in India through strategic public-private partnerships. Establishing Phase 1 clinical trial infrastructure is a key component in fostering the development of indigenous molecules and cutting-edge treatments.” "Our vision is to expand this network further, ensuring that India continues to lead in the development of innovative and affordable healthcare solutions," the statement said.