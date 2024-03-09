India has most number of 'zero-food' children at 67 lakh: Study

In a study conducted to assess the number of children aged six-23 months who have not consumed any food over a 24-hour period, India has disturbingly ranked high, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open on February 12.

The study was conducted across 92 low and middle-income countries (LMIC).

The initial two years are deemed crucial for growth and development, with kids being vulnerable to undernutrition if not adequately fed.

Per the study, India has by far the highest number of 'zero-food' children at 6.7 million (67,00,000), accounting for almost half of all 'zero-food children' across 92 countries in the survey, the publication reported, analysing the findings of the study.

The study defined the 'zero-food children' as those between 6-23 months who had not consumed any animal milk, formula, solid, or semisolid food in the last 24 hours.