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India issues advisory for passengers travelling from Ebola-affected countries

Any passenger who had direct contact with blood or body fluids of a suspected/confirmed person with Ebola disease must immediately inform the airport health desk before immigration clearance.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsIndiaDemocratic Republic of CongoMinistry of Health and Family WelfareUgandaEbola virusSouth SudanadvisoryVirus Outbreak

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