India needs to treat 67 million more people for 50% control on hypertension data: WHO

“Such a situation initially discouraged a patient from returning to facilities for follow-up visits in some areas. The programme was at risk of losing credibility,” the WHO said. “Also, there was no mechanism to facilitate linking patient load to drug stock in order to ensure a continuous supply at health facilities.”

The WHO consultants working closely with the Union Health Ministry and state officials ironed out the thorny issues and strengthened the medicine supply chain.

As a result by 2020, the programme ensured that more than 70 per cent of health care facilities had ensured one month’s stock of the protocol medicines, and fewer than 10 per cent had experienced stock-outs.

Worldwide, the number of people living with hypertension (blood pressure of 140/90 mmHg or higher or taking medication for hypertension) doubled between 1990 and 2019, from 650 million to 1.3 billion.