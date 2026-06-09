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Indian cancer patients battle shortage of key drugs as platinum costs surge

India relies on imported platinum, with key supplies from countries such as South Africa drying up on a surge in prices as well as disruptions from conflict in West Asia.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsCancerDrugsHealthcarePlatinum

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