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Infertility may cause early menopause: Study

Women with a history of unexplained infertility or dealing with endometriosis have an increased risk of early menopause.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 11:04 IST
mental healthmenopauseWomen Healthinfertilityperimenopausepostmenopause

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