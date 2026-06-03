Infertility may cause early menopause: Study

<p>An average woman spends more than one-third of her life in menopause. Some women, however, must deal with menopause related issues early, due to premature menopause (before age 40) or early menopause (before age 45). Among other lifestyle factors, experts have not linked infertility as a risk factor for early menopause. </p><p><ins><a href="https://www.who.int/news/item/04-04-2023-1-in-6-people-globally-affected-by-infertility">Infertility</a></ins> is quite common now; it affects one in six people globally. Infertility affects family planning and long-term health. People with infertility issues have been found to have a higher chance of cancer and cardiovascular health issues. The causes of infertility are varied; it can be genetic or multiple lifestyle factors. </p><p>The results of the<a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1130530"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1130530">study</a></ins> published in the Journal of Menopause Society explain that women with primary infertility, specifically those with unexplained infertility or a history of endometriosis, are at risk for early menopause. Given that early menopause is linked to adverse long-term health consequences. These women may benefit from counselling that they are at risk of early menopause. This will allow them to monitor for early menopause and to seek treatment with hormone therapy, if indicated, says Dr Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society. </p>.<p><strong>What does the study say?</strong></p><p>The study involving nearly 700 persons (of which roughly half had been diagnosed with primary infertility) found that women with a history of primary infertility underwent natural menopause a year earlier than those without such a history, and more notably, those with a history of unexplained infertility or endometriosis had an increased risk of early menopause. </p><p>Premature and early menopause are concerns because they are associated with long-term health consequences such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and neurocognitive disorders. Risks for premature and early menopause include tobacco use, low body mass index, nulliparity, and early menarche. </p><p>Meanwhile, women with increased parity (childbirths) and a history of oral contraceptive use have been linked to later menopause.<strong> </strong></p><p>Menopause is the time in a woman’s life when she stops having a period and can no longer get pregnant. A person has reached menopause when a period has not occurred for at least twelve months. </p><p>The transitioning period into menopause is called perimenopause. This usually begins around the age of 40 but may start early. The most common age for reaching menopause is between 45 and 55 years old.</p>.<p><strong>Menopause symptoms can include: </strong></p><ul><li><p>A change in your periods; they may be irregular, shorter or longer, or lighter or heavier</p></li><li><p>Hot flashes causing sudden warm feelings in your face, neck, and chest. They may cause sweating. </p></li><li><p>Trouble falling asleep or waking up </p></li><li><p>Vaginal dryness may cause pain or discomfort during sexual intercourse</p></li><li><p>Mood changes, which can make you feel moody, anxious, or irritable</p></li><li><p>Bladder issues, such as urinary incontinence (loss of bladder control) and urinary tract infections (UTIs)</p></li></ul>