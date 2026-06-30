International Alcohol Control Online Symposium reaffirms alcohol as Group 1 carcinogen, no amount is safe

<p>"A few drinks every now and then are not too bad for health": Every person who enjoys consuming alcohol prefers to believe it. However, the International Alcohol Control Online Symposium has reaffirmed that alcohol is a group 1 carcinogen. Health experts have reiterated that even small amounts may pose health risks and that there is no safe threshold for consumption of alcohol. </p><p>Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), and Cohort Building Network (BCNet), among other institutions, highlighted that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/even-low-alcohol-consumption-harms-your-health-study-4032557">alcohol consumption</a> is a leading risk factor for premature death and disability across the world.</p>.Alcoholic beverage industry seeks price hike amid rising costs from West Asia crisis.<p>Alcohol is a toxic, psychoactive, and dependence-producing substance and has been classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer decades ago. This is the highest risk group, which also includes asbestos, radiation and tobacco. According to WHO, alcohol causes at least seven types of cancer, including the most common cancer types, such as bowel cancer and female breast cancer. Ethanol (alcohol) causes cancer through biological mechanisms as the compound breaks down in the body, which means that any beverage containing alcohol, regardless of its price and quality, poses a risk of developing cancer.</p><p>In the past, <a href="https://www.who.int/europe/news/item/04-01-2023-no-level-of-alcohol-consumption-is-safe-for-our-health">WHO </a>noted that half of all alcohol-related cancers in the European region were caused by ‘light’ and ‘moderate’ consumption.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-alcohol-control-online-symposium-held-focusing-on-global-and-low--and-middle-income-country-response-strategies-302814017.html">symposium</a>, held in Macau, further pointed to other health problems induced by alcohol consumption - liver cirrhosis, heart problems, brain damage, mental disorders and infectious diseases like tuberculosis, due to impaired immune function.</p><p>Currently, no processes can eliminate the carcinogenicity of alcohol or its ability to cause health issues. The press release by BCNet explained that even if hangover-related substances were reduced from the composition or certain trace components were added, the core addictiveness of alcohol would still remain.</p><p>Therefore, experts recommended that policymakers in all countries continue to adhere to comprehensive alcohol control measures, such as higher taxes, reduced availability, a marketing ban, and health warning labels. </p>