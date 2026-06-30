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International Alcohol Control Online Symposium reaffirms alcohol as Group 1 carcinogen, no amount is safe

Even small amounts of alcohol may pose health risks and there is no safe threshold for consumption.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:01 IST
CancerWHOWorld Health OrganisationAlcoholhealth and wellness

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