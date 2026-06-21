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International Yoga Day 2026 | Why Yoga should be a part of everyone’s daily routine

Yoga benefits everyone. It combines movement, breathwork, and meditation into a holistic practice that enhances overall physical fitness, mental clarity, and relieves stress.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 09:58 IST
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