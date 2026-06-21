International Yoga Day 2026 | Why Yoga should be a part of everyone’s daily routine

<p>The world is facing an increasing burden of lifestyle-related health problems, and no age group is spared from its ill effects. Conditions like anxiety, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/loneliness-epidemic-silent-killer-that-is-spreading-rapidly-3956938">obesity</a>, and hypertension have become extremely common due to sedentary lifestyles and the ever-evolving demands of modern life. Experts note that Yoga is a proven holistic practice that supports wellness and highlights its importance in everyday life across all age groups.</p><p>“We have been following the practice of Yoga in our school curriculum for the past few years and give it the same importance as any other subject. Not only does it translate into better academic outcomes, but it also leads to improved holistic growth and development. You can self-assess the changes and positivity you feel after having engaged in this for some time,” Niru Agarwal, managing trustee, Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru.</p><p>The benefits of yoga are evidently felt by a person when engaged in it for a long time. Agarwal recommends that one of the central focuses of education needs to be to impart lessons of healthcare to children at a very early age, and why practising it from a young age has huge benefits. Regular practice of yoga helps improve heart health, muscular strength, and normalise blood pressure. Since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/yoga-speeds-recovery-in-opioid-treatment-finds-nimhans-study-3856113">yoga </a>involves controlled breathing, it teaches self-control. Children can learn not to react obsessively in emotional situations. It further helps curb the effects of poor eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle.</p><p>Meanwhile, a corporate professional, Bappa R Dey, shared on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7474334620226965504/">LinkedIn</a> how his health was affected due to the corporate rut, and his effort to practice just nine minutes of yoga daily proved helpful. He said, “People often imagine yoga requires an hour-long session, expensive equipment, or advanced postures. It does not.”A few minutes of deep breathing, followed by <em>Ardha Matsyendrasana, Uttasana, and Garudasana</em>, helps stimulate his brain, enhance work performance, and the ability to handle pressure that comes with it.</p><p>Studies have also shown that Yoga becomes a key component in healthy ageing, too. Yoga helps elevate a person’s mood and mental well-being. People in the older age often experience loneliness, activities like group-based yoga provide them opportunities to interact with other people. It enables them to participate more actively in their circles and potentially reduce social isolation.</p><p><strong>This International Yoga Day, experts shared five reasons why everyone should start practising yoga. It helps improve:</strong></p><p><strong>Anxiety and depression:</strong> Regular breathing work (pranayama) and meditation help stabilise moods and reduce the symptoms of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/loneliness-epidemic-silent-killer-that-is-spreading-rapidly-3956938">depression </a>and generalised anxiety.</p><p><strong>Cardiovascular and respiratory support:</strong> Yoga lowers resting blood pressure, improves circulation, and expands lung capacity through deep, conscious breathing.</p><p><strong>Immune function: </strong>Deep breathing and movement stimulate lymphatic circulation, reducing systemic inflammation and boosting immunity.</p><p><strong>Pain relief:</strong> Studies show it can be a highly effective complementary treatment for chronic issues like low back pain, arthritis, and tension headaches.</p><p><strong>Stress management:</strong> Yoga practices decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol, relieving tension and easing burnout.</p>.Yoga may improve sperm quality, reduce DNA damage in infertile men: AIIMS