Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

Is AI reliable for health queries? Here's how accurate chatbots really are

Internal medicine, neurology and dermatology saw the worst AI performance, with low validity scores and higher harm scores, researchers said.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 09:13 IST
DoctorChatGPTAI Chatbotstudy findings

Follow us on :

Follow Us