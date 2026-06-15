IVF mix-ups: What parents-to-be should know about safety and rights

<p><em>Good Newwz</em>, the 2019 Hindi comedy following two couples whose IVF journeys spiral into chaos after a sperm mix-up at a fertility clinic, made audiences laugh. But for a couple in Gurugram, a strikingly similar incident has become their worst reality.</p><p>The couple delivered twin girls in January this year. Within a few months of being born the parents observed that the facial features of the babies were starkly different. Initially they thought it might be a baby mix up at the clinic. But unsatisfied with their IVF clinic’s response, the couple did a DNA test which revealed that neither child was biologically related to the couple. </p><p>This is not the first reported case of an IVF mix-up. And for couples already navigating the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/connect/the-emotional-reality-of-ivf-why-counselling-must-be-part-of-fertility-care-3815632">emotional </a>and financial weight of fertility treatment, the possibility—however rare—can be deeply unsettling.</p><p><strong>Picking the right clinic</strong></p><p>If you are wanting to undergo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/connect/what-is-included-in-an-ivf-package-3941565">IVF treatment</a>, Dr Manisha Singh, gynaecologist and sub-specialist in reproductive medicine and surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, recommends, “People should be cautious about laboratory standards, embryology team qualifications and quality control measures, taken by their chosen clinic.” </p><p>Moreover verify if the clinic is transparent when sharing information regarding success rates of the procedures. “Choosing a reputable centre with established protocols and experienced specialists remains one of the most important safeguards for patients undergoing IVF treatment.”</p>.<p><strong>The documents you must keep</strong></p><p>Patients should maintain copies of informed consent forms, treatment plans, embryo grading reports, fertilisation records, cryopreservation records if embryos are frozen, embryo transfer summaries, and discharge documentation. </p><p>“They should also ensure that all records clearly mention patient identifiers and treatment details. Keeping organised documentation helps maintain transparency and provides clarity throughout the treatment journey,” Dr Singh adds.</p>.Want a tall, smart child? How IVF tests are selling a dream.<p><strong>How clinics are supposed to prevent mix-ups</strong></p><p>Inside an IVF lab, preventing mix-ups is a multilayered process. Dr Singh outlines the checks in place: unique patient identification numbers, barcoding systems, electronic witnessing systems, detailed documentation, and double verification by trained embryologists at every critical step. Samples are tracked from egg retrieval and sperm collection through fertilisation, embryo culture, freezing, thawing, and finally embryo transfer.</p><p>The chance of a mix-up happening is very low. However, the stages of fertilisation, embryo culture, freezing, thawing, and embryo transfer needs to be strictly monitored. These stages involve direct handling/matching of gametes or embryos, and can provide a risk of error in case experts are not highly vigilant. </p><p>Dr Rekha Venugopal, a gynaecologist at Bridge Health, puts it plainly: in IVF, nothing is left to memory. "Be it egg, sperm or embryo, it is identified, witnessed and verified through multiple safety checkpoints."</p><p>The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Regulation Act, 2021 reinforces this with clear laboratory safety standards, mandating that every egg, sperm, and embryo must be traceable at every stage. However, Dr Venugopal notes that while most leading centres have adopted robust systems, implementation can still vary across clinics.</p>.ICMR develops AI tool to predict IVF outcomes in men with infertility.<p><strong>What to do if something feels off</strong></p><p>If a couple has a genuine concern about an embryo mix-up, experts recommend requesting a formal review of medical records from the clinic as the immediate first step. Genetic testing may then be required to establish biological relationships.</p><p>Preserving records, documentation, and laboratory data is crucial for any subsequent investigation. Couples should also seek legal counsel familiar with reproductive medicine and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/gender/age-of-biopolitics-queer-exclusion-from-art-and-surrogacy-acts-3938593">ART Act</a> to understand their rights and the appropriate course of action.</p>