Karnataka to launch first-of-its-kind dementia registry

The Ka-BHI programme already has an IT platform that captures these details, and the state registry will be modelled similar to this, says Dr Alladi. Data will come from public and private health facilities across the state. “Lack of awareness about the disease among the community, as well as doctors, and lack of caregivers for patients are major challenges in ensuring treatment for dementia patients. The action plan aims to tackle these,” says Dr Rajani P, Deputy Director (Mental Health) at state Health department.