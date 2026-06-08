Kerala on alert as communicable diseases continue to claim lives

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> is witnessing back-to-back cases of deaths caused by communicable diseases like Shigella, West Nile and Amoebic Meningoencephalitis infections.</p><p>With the onset of monsoon, the state health authorities have stepped up measures to contain the spread of communicable diseases.</p><p>While two deaths by West Nile infection were reported in a week, one child died due to Shigella infection and many children are under treatment for the infection.</p>.What is Shigella? The infection that took a 4-year-old’s life in Kerala.<p>Amoebic meningoencephalitis also claimed one life this month, taking the total death toll during the year to 32. As many as 132 cases of the infection were reported in the state during the year.</p><p><br>With the death of a four year old girl, identified as Nila, in Kozhikode due to Shigella and around 126 persons, mostly children, under treatment with the infection, the state health department sounded an alert.</p><p><br>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infection">infection spreads</a> mostly through contaminated food and water and affects the intestine. The food safety officials were also directed to ensure hygiene at eateries.</p><p><br>A seventy year old man and an elderly woman died in Kochi due to West Nile infection which is a viral infection spread by mosquitoes of the <em>Culex</em> genus.</p><p><br>Amoebic meningoencephalitis has claimed as many as 42 lives by 2025. Even as contaminated stagnant water was considered as the primary source of the infection, the exact sources of infection in many of the cases reported last year could not be traced.</p><p><br>According to the state health department data, over 150 deaths were caused by various communicable diseases in the state so far this year. While Amoebic meningoencephalitis topped the tally, Hepatitis-A, Hepatitis-E, dengue fever and influenza are the other infections with high death rate.</p>