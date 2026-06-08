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Homehealthhealthcare

Kerala on alert as communicable diseases continue to claim lives

The infection spreads mostly through contaminated food and water and affects the intestine. The food safety officials were also directed to ensure hygiene at eateries.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsKerala Newscommunicable diseasesalert

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