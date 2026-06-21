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Kidney cancer: Do genes put you at risk?

In 2022, nearly 4,35,000 new kidney cancer cases and 1,56,000 deaths were recorded worldwide and researchers project those numbers could double by 2050 if current trends continue.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 20:52 IST
HealthcareSpecialsWellness

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