Kidney cancer: Do genes put you at risk?

<p>Any talk of cancer is always followed by the question, “could this have been passed down to me?” When it comes to kidney cancer or renal cell carcinoma, the answer is more nuanced than a simple yes or no.</p>.<p>It is important to understand the picture better. The numbers are sobering. In 2022, nearly 4,35,000 new kidney cancer cases and 1,56,000 deaths were recorded worldwide and researchers project those numbers could double by 2050 if current trends continue.</p>.<p>As per the American Cancer Society data, the Unites States alone is expected to see an estimated 80,450 new cases to be diagnosed in 2026 alone. This is not a rare disease affecting a few. It is a growing global crisis. The majority of these cases are driven by lifestyle issues like smoking, obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. More than 50 per cent of all kidney cancers worldwide are due to preventable factors such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, smoking, environmental exposure, and lack of physical exercise. These are cancers caused by acquired mutations over a lifetime. Not something inherited at birth. That said, an estimated five to eight per cent of kidney cancers are hereditary, often linked to mutations in specific genes. This is where your family history becomes important.</p>.<p>The most well-known hereditary syndrome is Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease. A variant in the VHL gene common in individuals of African ancestry has been associated with an estimated three times higher risk of developing clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the most common subtype. Science is rapidly expanding our understanding of genetic risk. A recent large-scale genome-wide study involving over 29,000 people with kidney cancer identified 50 new genomic regions associated with kidney cancer risk, bringing the total known regions to 63. An expanding list of genes is now linked to kidney cancer development, underscoring genetic underpinnings that extend well beyond the classic hereditary syndromes.</p>.<p><strong>Importance of genetic testing</strong></p>.<p>Genetic testing is indicated for patients diagnosed at a young age, those with multifocal or bilateral tumours, anyone with a family history of at least one first or second-degree relative with kidney cancer, or those with histological features associated with hereditary syndromes. If any of these apply to you or your family, seek genetic counselling. It can protect not just you, but your children and siblings too. It means we need to watch more carefully. While new diagnoses of kidney and renal pelvis cancer are on the rise, deaths have remained steady, a testament to what early detection and modern treatment can achieve.</p>.<p>The overall survival rate ranges from 40 to 75 per cent at five years after diagnosis, depending on the cancer and patient characteristics, a range that reflects just how much the stage at diagnosis matters.</p>.<p>An important aspect of therapy is to integrate molecular profiling and precision oncology into every treatment plan, ensuring it is tailored to each tumour’s biology. The best outcome is always the one achieved before cancer advances. Know your family history. Talk to your doctor.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a lead consultant – medical oncology, haemato-oncology and bone marrow transplant at a Bengaluru hospital.)</em></p>