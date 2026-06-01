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Largest shortages in cancer workforce in 2050 could be nurses, diagnostic specialists: Study

A Lancet Oncology Commission report projects the world to be short by 100 million workers in the field of cancer care by 2050.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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