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Leg cramps: When to see a doctor

An evaluation of symptoms is important because it is indicative of whether leg cramps result from natural ageing or muscle tiredness.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 21:48 IST
HealthcareSpecialsWellnesshealth issuesleg

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