<p>Suffering from leg cramps? You may have dismissed it as a minor problem, blaming fatigue, dehydration and extended work hours. Stretching and massage are seen as solutions. However, frequent and intense cramps that disrupt sleep may indicate underlying <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/health-issues">medical problems</a> such as cardiovascular or metabolic diseases.</p>.<p>In scenarios where you have had to stand for long hours or your body lacks enough fluids, you may suffer from muscle spasms. Night-time cramps and walking cramps need special treatment, depending on their severity.</p><p> Cramps during exercise which disappear after rest indicate that blood circulation to the legs has been interrupted. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) occurs when blood flow to the limbs is affected because of narrowed arteries. The condition serves as an initial indication of an ongoing systemic atherosclerosis, which eventually affects both the heart and brain health.</p>.Healing through music: Navin’s journey with Autism\n.<p>An evaluation of symptoms is important because it is indicative of whether leg cramps result from natural ageing or muscle tiredness. The combination of walking cramps and limb heaviness accompanied by a feeling of numbness and a burning sensation indicates circulation problems rather than just muscle strain.</p>.<p><strong>Role of blood pressure</strong></p>.<p>Uncontrolled high blood pressure leads to gradual damage of blood vessels through extended periods of time. Arterial stiffness and narrowing result in reduced blood supply to peripheral muscles which then leads to cramping.</p>.<p>People who have had chronic hypertension may not be able to correlate their leg pain to their vascular system because they are largely unaware of the link between leg cramps and vascular health. </p>.<p>The two key risks for diabetes mellitus patients include nerve damage and blood circulation-related problems. Diabetic neuropathy causes people to experience unusual muscle sensations such as tingling and spasms while vascular problems decrease the oxygen distribution to body tissues, causing muscle cramps. </p>.<p>Electrolyte imbalances, although not often identified as the cause, can also lead to muscle cramps. The right balance of potassium, calcium and magnesium is important because these minerals control the ability of the muscles to contract and relax. When cramps persist even after adequate intake of fluids and food, the problem can be attributed to causes other than mineral shortage.</p>.<p><strong>Night cramps and cardiac clues</strong></p>.<p>Older adults commonly suffer from leg cramps at night. Although this is usually not indicative of any major health risks, multiple episodes may indicate venous insufficiency or early vascular compromise.</p>.That numb feeling: Grief and addiction.<p>Heart dysfunction causes fluid imbalance which leads to muscle cramps in some situations. The pattern of leg cramps together with their frequency and their related symptoms determine their relation to heart disease. A swelling in the legs, along with skin discolouration, cold extremities (hands and feet) and non-healing wounds are red flags that indicate circulatory problems.</p>.<p><strong>Lifestyle patterns</strong></p>.<p>Inactive or sedentary lifestyles can have a negative impact on the vascular system. There are blood flow problems when you sit for extended periods, resulting in muscle stiffness and fatigue. The vascular system faces additional stress from dehydration, excessive caffeine consumption, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits. People who start intense workouts suddenly without proper training experience muscle cramps. Engaging in regular moderate exercise is important; avoid extreme physical inactivity and excessive workout sessions because both result in muscle pain.</p>.<p><strong>When to seek evaluation</strong></p>.<p>Recurring leg cramps should not be treated as normal, especially when cramping persists for a long periods or turns severe. Cramps that occur at the slightest exertion, cause sleep disturbance, and limit mobility require medical evaluation. The first assessment lets medical professionals detect vascular constriction, metabolic deficiencies, and drug-related adverse effects that need treatment.</p>.<p>Muscle spasms also occur because blood pressure medications, diuretic drugs or cholesterol-related drugs impact electrolyte levels. Dose adjustments and supportive treatments help alleviate symptoms of cramping. </p>.<p><strong>Reading subtle signals</strong></p>.<p>The body communicates through subtle signals — leg cramps may serve as an early warning sign for circulatory system problems. Analysis of cramping, its duration and the relief methods helps in gaining insights required for treatment. </p><p>Persistent cramps should not be treated as normal effects of ageing or fatigue. Regular screenings which include blood pressure monitoring, proper dietary practices, adequate water intake and consistent physical activity are important.</p>.<p><em><strong>(The author is a consultant - interventional cardiology at a Bengaluru hospital.)</strong></em></p>