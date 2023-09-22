ManipalCigna Health Insurance holds health camps, creates awareness in state
ManipalCigna Health Insurance, the leading health insurer under the IRDAI’s (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India), the State Insurance Awareness Plan in Karnataka, conducted a health insurance awareness drive and a free health check-up camp in the Car Street here recently.
The health check-up camp was organised in association with the KMC Hospital and Sudhindra Diagnostic Centre.
Chief Marketing Officer and India Project Lead, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, Sapna Desai said that under the guidance of IRDAI’s State Insurance Plan, Avashyaka’ drive aims at empowering the people with knowledge about importance of health insurance and offered them an opportunity to access free health check-up services.
This initiative aligns with ManipalCigna’s commitment to promoting a healthier and more financially secure future for the residents of Karnataka, Sapna added.
Actor Roopesh Shetty emphasised the importance of health insurance for individuals and families. “I have been part of ManipalCigna family as a customer for past four years. I am happy to spread awareness about the importance of health insurance among the people,” he said.
“Thus, I encourage people to buy insurance policy, as it not only safeguards your health but also offers peace of mind at times of financial crisis due to medical uncertainties,” he said.
KMC Medical Superintendent Dr John Ramapuram highlighted the introduction of a geriatric specialty to cater to the health needs of senior citizens. The health camp offered free blood pressure, diabetes health check up and free consultation services with Dr Sheetal Raj M (Senior Citizen Specialist Physician and Palliative Care Specialist and Dr Vaishak B Bhat (Spine Specialist).
ManipalCigna Health Insurance, in a press release, stated that similar health camps and other on-ground awareness activities will be organised across Karnataka to raise awareness about health insurance and make quality healthcare more accessible to all.