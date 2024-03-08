Many owners allow their dogs to lick their faces, but it could be unhealthy – and even fatal

And licking is important for dogs. It’s an instinctive canine behaviour. When dogs repeatedly lick their mouths, it can be a subtle sign of stress or fear, especially when combined with ears back and a tense expression. In fact, observing lip licking frequency is a way to gauge dogs’ welfare during training sessions and when kept in kennels.

Dogs also use lip licking as a behavioural response to humans’ emotional states. Evidence suggests that dogs are empathetic. They can recognise emotions in both humans and other dogs using visual and audio cues. A study showed that dogs lick their lips more frequently when looking at angry human faces.

For dogs, then, lip licking is a natural instinct – and that applies to relationships with their humans, too. For anyone living with a dog, being licked is a common event, and many dogs will try to lick the faces and mouths of their humans. Almost half of canine owners report being licked on their face by their dog. But, given the penchant that many dogs have for consuming items owners might not find appetising (quick poo snack, anyone?) is it hygienic, or even safe, to let your dog lick your face?

What hides within

Owners usually love their dogs, and dogs’ companionship and affection can do wonders for their owners’ wellbeing and mental health. But there’s no doubt that, for some humans, canine saliva might do more harm than good.

For people who are immunocompromised, have open wounds, or a dog who likes to supplement their meals with a spot of coprophagia (poop eating), then it’s best to avoid those face licks.

Dogs’ mouths can harbour a range of microorganisms that are usually low risk for humans. However, in rare cases, zoonoses (infectious diseases passed on between species) can be transmitted from dogs to humans by bites, licks and scratches.

Most of the time, humans who come into contact with dog saliva do not become ill. In fact, many people manage to live alongside their pets, licks and all, without encountering any health issues.

However, there are rare cases where people have become seriously ill following contact with dog saliva. For example, Capnocytophaga canimorsus, a bacteria found in the mouths of up to three quarters of otherwise healthy dogs and cats, has caused life-threatening sepsis.