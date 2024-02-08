Men taking erectile dysfunction medication at lower risk of developing Alzheimer's: Study

A recent study suggests that men who utilize medications for erectile dysfunction, such as Viagra, may lower their risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, reported BBC.
Analyzing data from over 2,60,000 men, researchers from University College London observed an 18 per cent reduced likelihood of experiencing the dementia-related condition among those taking these drugs.
However, the causal relationship between the medications and this effect requires further substantiation through additional research.
Promising advancements in Alzheimer's treatment have emerged with the introduction of two new drugs, demonstrating significant potential in slowing down the progression of the disease during its initial stages. These medications target beta-amyloid, a substance that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer's patients, potentially revolutionizing treatment approaches.
Concurrently, scientists are actively exploring existing pharmaceuticals capable of either preventing or delaying the onset of Alzheimer's.
Originally formulated to address high blood pressure and angina, drugs like Viagra operate by influencing cell-signalling pathways that may also impact memory.
Animal studies suggest these drugs possess neuroprotective properties and modulate brain cell activity. Investigating prescription data from numerous men with erectile dysfunction, researchers discovered a lower incidence of Alzheimer's among those prescribed these medications compared to those who were not.
Moreover, individuals receiving more frequent prescriptions exhibited a decreased likelihood of developing Alzheimer's, hinting at a potential dose-dependent relationship.
Although the study's findings do not definitively establish a causal link between erectile dysfunction drugs and reduced Alzheimer's risk, they suggest a promising avenue for further investigation.
Lead author Dr Ruth Brauer underscored the necessity for additional research to validate these results, elucidate the mechanisms underlying potential benefits, and determine optimal dosages. Future endeavours may also involve conducting trials involving both men and women to assess the drug's impact comprehensively.
Acknowledging the multifaceted nature of Alzheimer's disease etiology, the study accounted for various factors such as age, comorbid health conditions, concurrent medications, and smoking status.
BBC reported Professor Tara Spires-Jones, President of the British Neuroscience Association and a researcher at the University of Edinburgh, saying that while this study doesn't definitively establish that erectile dysfunction drugs decrease the risk of Alzheimer's disease, it does offer compelling evidence supporting further investigation into the potential benefits of these medications.