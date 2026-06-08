Menorrhagia: More than just a heavy flow

<p>Navigating periods is an endurance exercise for women. From dealing with pre-menstrual symptoms (PMS) of stomach pain, bloating, or mood changes, to bearing the cramps while keeping up with daily activities, every time a woman gets her period, she only looks forward to the days when it will be over. This misery for some women lasts longer. They experience menorrhagia, a common disorder that causes heavy menstrual bleeding. </p><p>A normal period cycle lasts three to five days; a person with menorrhagia experiences periods that last for over seven days. According to<a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/menorrhagia"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/menorrhagia">Johns Hopkins Medicine</a></ins>, “If you have to change your pad or tampon less than every 1 to 2 hours because it is soaked, or you pass clots the size of a quarter or larger, it is when you must consult a medical professional.”</p><p>The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that 18 million women aged 30-55 years perceive their menstrual bleeding to be quite heavy. According to a 2021 study by the International Journal of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology, only 10 per cent of these women experience blood loss severe enough to cause anaemia or be clinically defined as menorrhagia. </p><p>The heavy bleeding is often a result of hormonal conditions that affect the uterus. It can also occur if a woman experiences polyps or fibroids, adenomyosis and certain inherited bleeding issues. At times, certain blood thinners can also induce it. </p><p>Another<a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3734607/#sec4"> </a><ins><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3734607/#sec4">study</a></ins> by ISRN Obstetrics and Gynaecology explained that women with menorrhagia reported feeling impacted by the condition. Since their daily life during the period was severely affected. Due to the heavier flow, they required more sanitary products and experienced soiled clothes, bed linens, or furniture more often. </p><p>Although discomforting, period pain generally becomes better in two to three days. Experts say that if you need to change tampons frequently, within an hour or two, requiring layering up pads and tampons for better protection, or losing more than five tablespoons of blood during the cycle, are all concerning signs. They require medical intervention. </p>