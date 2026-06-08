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Menorrhagia: More than just a heavy flow

A normal period cycle lasts three to five days; a person with menorrhagia experiences periods that last for over seven days.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 11:36 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 11:36 IST
World Health OrganisationmenstruationperiodsWomen HealthPeriod Matters: Menstruation in South Asia

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