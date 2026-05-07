Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

Microplastics linked to stroke and dementia

Researchers note that the incidence is seven to thirty times higher in the brain compared to organs such as the liver and kidney.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 11:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Credits: Brain Health, a new peer-reviewed journal from Genomic Press

Credits: Brain Health, a new peer-reviewed journal from Genomic Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 11:45 IST
dementiastrokeMicroplastics

Follow us on :

Follow Us