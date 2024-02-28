Mumbai's Tata Institute develops Rs 100 tablet which stops cancer from coming back

In a major discovery, scientists and doctors at Mumbai's Tata Institute, known for its cancer research and treatment, have developed a tablet that could stop cancer from coming back.
According to a report in NDTV, their groundbreaking tablet, named 'R+Cu', aims to prevent the recurrence of cancer in patients. It also promises to slash the side effects of harsh treatments like radiation and chemotherapy by half.
"Human cancer cells were inserted in rats for the research, which formed a tumour in them. The rats were then treated with radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery. It was found that when these cancer cells die, they break into tiny pieces called Chromatin particles. These particles can travel to other parts of the body through the bloodstream and when they enter healthy cells, they can turn them cancerous," Dr Rajendra Badve, a senior cancer surgeon at Tata Memorial Hospital, who was part of the research group told NDTV.
The researchers found that dying cancer cells release tiny particles called cell-free chromatin particles (cfChPs). These particles can transform healthy cells into cancerous ones, potentially leading to new tumors.
To address this, they gave pro-oxidant tablets with resveratrol and copper (R+Cu) to the rats
The 'R+Cu' tablet, when ingested orally, triggers the production of oxygen radicals in the stomach. These radicals swiftly enter the bloodstream, where they target and destroy the harmful cfChPs circulating in the body. By doing so, they halt the spread of cancer cells, known as metastases.
Moreover, the researchers claim that 'R+Cu' can shield patients from the toxic effects of chemotherapy.
During their presentation, the researchers hailed the tablet's effects as the "Magic of R+Cu."
The groundbreaking tablet not only cuts down the side effects of cancer treatment by 50 percent but also boasts a 30 percent effectiveness in preventing cancer from returning. Its potential extends to cancers of the pancreas, lungs, and oral cavity, offering hope to many battling this relentless disease.
The tablet is awaiting approval for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Once approved, it will be available in the market from June-July for Rs 100.
