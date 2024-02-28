Mumbai's Tata Institute develops Rs 100 tablet which stops cancer from coming back

The researchers found that dying cancer cells release tiny particles called cell-free chromatin particles (cfChPs). These particles can transform healthy cells into cancerous ones, potentially leading to new tumors.

To address this, they gave pro-oxidant tablets with resveratrol and copper (R+Cu) to the rats

The 'R+Cu' tablet, when ingested orally, triggers the production of oxygen radicals in the stomach. These radicals swiftly enter the bloodstream, where they target and destroy the harmful cfChPs circulating in the body. By doing so, they halt the spread of cancer cells, known as metastases.

Moreover, the researchers claim that 'R+Cu' can shield patients from the toxic effects of chemotherapy.

During their presentation, the researchers hailed the tablet's effects as the "Magic of R+Cu."

The groundbreaking tablet not only cuts down the side effects of cancer treatment by 50 percent but also boasts a 30 percent effectiveness in preventing cancer from returning. Its potential extends to cancers of the pancreas, lungs, and oral cavity, offering hope to many battling this relentless disease.

The tablet is awaiting approval for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Once approved, it will be available in the market from June-July for Rs 100.