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NEET re-exam stress: How to cope with it?

NEET preparation requires years of discipline, often leading to social isolation and emotional pressure. The sudden cancellation has triggered frustration, hopelessness, and uncertainty about their future.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:51 IST
healthNEETmental healthExam paper leak caseNEET Examexam stress

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