<p>After months of preparation, every student appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test<strong> (</strong>NEET) felt a sense of relief when they finished their exam and stepped out of the exam centres. But seeing all the effort go to waste as the exam was cancelled due to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/from-village-student-to-coaching-baron-who-is-prof-shivraj-motegaonkar-arrested-in-neet-ug-paper-leak-case-4007411">paper leak</a> has been quite disheartening for NEET aspirants. </p><p>“I took around a 10-day break after everything, and now it genuinely feels so hard to get back into studying,” a student shared on Reddit. Another aspirant felt their mental health was severely affected during the preparation time, but it has gone further down now. Moreover, in unfortunate circumstances, a few NEET aspirants have reportedly committed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/neet-aspirant-dies-by-suicide-in-delhi-family-links-incident-to-exam-uncertainty-4004510">suicide</a> amid exam cancellation. </p><p>“The rising pressure of competitive exams and uncertainty can take a heavy toll on mental health. No exam is more important than life. It's essential to support students emotionally, encourage open conversations, and seek timely help during stressful times, Dr Siddharth Gupta, consultant and head of orthopaedics at Adarsh Multispeciality Hospital & Trauma Centre, said in a post shared on Instagram. </p>.‘No value for our hard work?’: NEET-UG aspirants react to cancellation amid paper leak allegations.<p><strong>The mental health effect </strong></p><p>The uncertainty of the re-exam can cause multiple mental health problems. Experts say that constant worrying may lead to anxiety, loss of sleep, lack of concentration, and emotional exhaustion. The increased cortisol levels due to stress can affect overall focus, affecting preparations for the re-exam. </p><p>NEET preparation requires years of discipline, often leading to social isolation and emotional pressure. The sudden cancellation has triggered frustration, hopelessness, and uncertainty about their future. While some consider this a chance to improve their score, others wonder if they would be able to perform as efficiently as they did the first time. </p><p><strong>How can parents help? </strong></p><p>During these stressful times, students need their parents as anchors, cheering and calming them. Parents should: </p><ul><li><p>Listen without judgment: Sometimes, they need to vent.</p></li><li><p>Validate their feelings: “It’s okay to feel nervous; it means you care.”</p></li><li><p>Remind them of their strengths: Self-doubt peaks during exams.</p></li><li><p>Avoid comparison: Focus on their personal progress.</p></li></ul><p>Emotional reassurance can significantly improve a student's coping ability during stressful periods.</p>.<p><strong>What can students do? </strong></p><ul><li><p>Manifest positive scenarios </p></li><li><p>Listen to relaxing instrumental music</p></li><li><p>Take short evening walks to clear the mind</p></li><li><p>Practice deep breathing exercises</p></li></ul><h3>When should students seek professional help?</h3><p>Experts advise seeking mental health support if students experience:</p><ul><li><p>Panic attacks or extreme mood swings</p></li><li><p>Refusal to attend school or sit for exams</p></li><li><p>Sleep/eating disorders</p></li><li><p>Self harm tendencies or withdrawal</p></li></ul><p>The uncertainty of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/neet-ug-2026-re-exam-students-can-change-exam-city-choices-till-may-21-here-is-how-4007001">NEET re-exam</a> is a major source of stress affecting students across the country. Academic preparation is important, but ensuring that students’ mental well-being remain intact is equally crucial. In case of distress, timely interventions can prove to be immensely helpful.</p><p>Here are a few helplines you can dial: </p><p><em>Tele MANAS - 24/7 mental health support through helpline numbers 14416 and 1-800-891-4416</em></p><p><em>MANODARPAN - national toll-free helpline: 8448440632 for tele-counselling services</em></p><p><em>Live, Love, Laugh foundation - 24/7 helpline number<strong>: </strong>9999666555 (WhatsApp chat support available)</em></p><p><em>Vandrevala Foundation - 24/7 available, Call or whatsApp: 9999666555</em></p>