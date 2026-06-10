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NFHS 6 data: Decline in gender-based violence may be true only on paper

The data reflected that the gender-based violence cases went from 29.2 per cent in 2021-22 to 22.3 per cent in 2023-24.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:38 IST
healthIndiadomestic violenceNational Family Health SurveysurveyProtection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

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