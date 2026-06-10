NFHS 6 data: Decline in gender-based violence may be true only on paper

<p>The long-awaited <a href="https://www.nfhsiips.in/nfhsuser/assets/National%20Family%20Health%20Survey%20(NFHS-6)%202023-2024%20Fact%20Sheets.pdf">National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - 6</a> showed a significant decline in the cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in India, and particularly in Karnataka. The statistics on paper reflected a positive change in society, but the reality may be starkly different, according to experts. </p><p>The data reflected that the GBV cases went from 29.2 per cent in 2021-22 to 22.3 per cent in 2023-24. Meanwhile, the statistics for Karnataka showed almost a 65 per cent decline. It went from 44.4 per cent in 2021-22 to 14.1 per cent in 2023-24. </p><p>Many reasons may influence the data. Most people facing spousal violence feel scared of being abandoned, if they voice out their concerns, or consider it normal. They choose silence. Sanjida Arora, a senior public health researcher in Mumbai, said the data provided in these surveys does not reflect the reality she sees in hospitals, One-stop Centres, or Mukhta Centres, where she sees patients coming in with broken bones or bruises now and then. </p><p>Moreover, spousal violence is a sensitive discussion. Arora shares that several factors can prevent a person from coming forward and accepting that they face violence in their household. Imagine a regular Indian household, where the entire family is seated together for the survey, and the surveyor asks, “Have you been slapped?” or “Has your partner made you do something against your will?” Most likely, the woman will decline, feeling uncomfortable discussing personal matters in front of the rest of her family members. </p><p>It may not be true in every situation. Sanjida feels it is not certain in what proximity these surveys are conducted, and wonders if privacy is maintained while discussing sensitive topics. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/where-do-survivors-of-spousal-violence-go-now-mukhta-centres-in-bengaluru-closed-after-funds-dry-up-4003981">Mukhta Centres</a>, started in 2021, were an initiative to create a health response system to identify and report cases of spousal violence. The extreme cases of assault are easier to identify, and medical professionals are trained to deal with them. But, in many scenarios, the symptoms are not as straightforward. These centres aimed to create a more holistic response system. </p><p>The Centre for Enquiry into Health and Allied Themes (CEHAT), in association with the National Health Mission (NHM), started these centres in Bengaluru. According to the data sourced by <em>Deccan Herald</em>, since its inception, Mukhta Centres identified 10, 747 women and children as survivors of violence. </p>.<p>A medical professional employed at one of these centres, seeking anonymity, said reporting of GBD cases remains poor. The current healthcare system only focuses on cases of sexual violence, she added. Other cases falling in the same category are not taken up on priority. “We do not get into the depth of the matter and only do symptomatic treatment, except in worst-case scenarios.” </p><p>Since a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/out-of-the-shadows-index-india-top-south-asian-nation-in-combating-sexual-violence-against-children-4009079">sexual violence</a> case has a legal obligation to it, most medical professionals are bound to report it, experts say. Meanwhile, an instance of a woman coming in with a bruise on her face might not be given equal importance. This often causes a delay in the identification of people suffering violence or even missing out on several of them. The doctor said she was able to identify around 100 cases coming into her hospital within a year. It could be teenage pregnancies or pregnant women who would have faced violence. </p><p>The statistics from these centres reflect that more women may be facing violence at home. But they might not feel safe to share it with a surveyor they are meeting for the first time. Arora also added that “If a woman feels safe and knows somebody can help them, there is a better chance of them discussing the issue.” </p><p>The cases of gender-based violence are not just a social issue. Exposure to it can manifest into multiple health problems at different stages. The medical curriculum does not include violence in its study of poor health outcomes. </p><p>Prarthana Appaiah, a CEHAT representative, feels recognition of abuse outright as violence is lacking. It is only when awareness is created that people feel comfortable talking about their experiences. Generally, a reactive approach is taken in cases of spousal violence, where interventions are done when the worst situations have already occurred. She adds, “More efforts in sensitising medical professionals and training them to handle cases of spousal violence have definitely shown positive results.”</p><p>She suggests that dealing with GBV cases requires a multifaceted approach. A shift is needed in treating these cases holistically, instead of just from a social or healthcare point of view. </p><p>Spousal violence is deeply rooted in Indian society. Despite constitutional protections, the issue is heavily driven by patriarchal attitudes, economic dependency, substance abuse, and low reporting rates due to fear of social stigma, according to a 2020<a href="https://iasp.ac.in/uploads/journal/49_1010.pdf"> </a><ins><a href="https://iasp.ac.in/uploads/journal/49_1010.pdf">study</a></ins> by the Indian Association for the Study of Population. </p><p>In a larger perspective, Arora feels, when national data shows a decline, the public healthcare system shifts its focus to other “more important” issues. This can be misleading, particularly in these sensitive cases. It may depict that GBV incidence is in control, but the ground realities may not hold true to those claims. </p>