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Obesity: Are GLP-1 pills sustainable?

India, home to nearly 20 per cent of the world’s population, has seen major dietary and lifestyle changes over the past two decades, leading to a sharp rise in non-communicable diseases.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 22:10 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 22:10 IST
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