Of emotions & expectations during IVF

While being physically ready is essential for IVF treatment, it is equally critical to be mentally strong. The emotional landscape of IVF is a kaleidoscope, each cycle shattering and reforming with a new turn of the syringe. It is best to be prepared for disappointments and the emotional upheavals caused due to hormonal changes. Dr Rashi Agarwal, a resident doctor at the Department of Psychiatry, LLRM Medical College Meerut, says, “Couples go through a lot of stress and turmoil during the whole procedure of IVF. One may experience mood swings, discomfort in the body along with fear, and anxiety about the process. Even your partner might go through emotional exhaustion, financial constraints, and irritability about the indefinite time frame of the process as well as the health of both the partner and the unborn child.”