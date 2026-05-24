Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

One in four Indians have elevated uric acid levels, a silent but growing health concern

High uric acid levels produce no warning signs in the early stages. There is no pain, just a slow, invisible buildup. However, if left untreated, it can become difficult to manage in the long run.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 14:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 14:46 IST
healthy lifestylehealthIndiahypertensionhealth awareness

Follow us on :

Follow Us