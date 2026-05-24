One in four Indians have elevated uric acid levels, a silent but growing health concern

<p>Hypertension has long earned its reputation as the “silent killer,” quietly damaging the body. However, there is another silent threat that rarely receives the same attention: hyperuricemia, or elevated uric acid levels in the blood. </p><p>Like <a href="https://deccanherald.com/connect/diabetes-and-hypertension-the-silent-epidemic-amongst-bengalurus-invisible-workforce-3677254">hypertension</a>, high uric acid levels produce no warning signs in the early stages. There is no pain, just a slow, invisible buildup. However, if left untreated, it can become difficult to manage in the long run. It may lead to joint flare-ups, kidney stones, metabolic complications, and bone health complications. </p><p><a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38716523/">Studies</a> suggest that nearly one in four Indian adults has hyperuricemia, but many are not even aware of it, because symptoms occur slowly. </p><p><strong>Why does hyperuricemia matter?</strong></p><p>The human body naturally produces uric acid as it breaks down purines, natural substances found in our cells and commonly present in many food items. Normally, uric acid dissolves in blood, is filtered by the kidneys, and leaves the body through urine discharge. </p><p>However, if the body produces excessive uric acid or the kidneys are unable to filter enough of it, it starts building up in the blood. This condition is called hyperuricemia. </p><p>Over time, excess uric acid can form sharp crystals that settle in tissues, causing inflammation and intense pain in gout. The big toe is often affected first, but gout can also involve the knees, ankles, fingers, or wrists. High uric acid levels are also linked to other health problems, including hypertension, kidney issues, obesity, diabetes, and heart-related problems. </p>.1 in 2 people tested in India show high blood sugar levels: Report .<p><strong>Is hyperuricemia manageable? </strong></p><p>According to Dr Harshil Vora, consultant orthopaedic, Dr Vora’s Orthopaedic Centre, Mumbai, “Hyperuricemia is a manageable condition when identified early through timely screening and regular monitoring. Along with<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/spirituality-and-wellness/liver-health-why-lifestyle-matters-3913893"> lifestyle modifications</a>, appropriate medical management and consistent follow-up can help effectively control uric acid levels and reduce long-term complications.”</p><p>In India, the rise of urban lifestyles, poor dietary habits, physical inactivity, and increasing metabolic disorders is fueling this growing burden. Experts say that men tend to be at higher risk earlier in life, while women become more vulnerable after menopause. </p><p>Dr Ankith Rai, associate director, medical affairs, Abbott India, added, “Because high uric acid often remains silent in the early stages, routine screening becomes important for individuals with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, kidney stone history, or recurrent joint pain. Early diagnosis, along with balanced nutrition, hydration, physical activity, and timely treatment, can significantly help in managing hyperuricemia.”</p><p><strong>Ways to manage hyperuricemia</strong></p><ol><li><p><strong>Stay hydrated:</strong> Drinking adequate water helps the kidneys flush excess uric acid from the body. </p></li><li><p><strong>Be physically active:</strong> Regular exercise supports overall metabolic health and helps manage weight. </p></li><li><p><strong>Maintain a healthy weight:</strong> Obesity, particularly abdominal obesity, increases uric acid production. </p></li><li><p><strong>Limit foods that can raise uric acid levels:</strong> Excess intake of red meat, organ meat, seafood, sugary beverages, and alcohol may contribute to higher uric acid levels. </p></li><li><p><strong>Monitor associated conditions:</strong> Diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney health should be regularly evaluated alongside uric acid levels. </p></li><li><p><strong>Seek medical advice early:</strong> Lifestyle changes are important, but persistent symptoms or elevated levels require professional medical guidance. </p></li></ol>