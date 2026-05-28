<p>Chronic oral inflammation may affect female fertility by triggering a systemic immune response affecting the ovaries. A new <ins><a href="https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/00220345251412768">study</a></ins> published in the Journal of Dental Research, has shown that it may cause oxidative damage, reduced egg quality, disrupted follicle development, and reduced live birth rate. </p><p>The study led by professor Michael Klustein studied mice with inflamed dental implants to understand how immune signals travelled through their body. Their findings revealed that the inflammation did not remain confined to the oral cavity but triggered a systemic immune response that affected the ovaries. </p><p>The consequences were significant. It blocked the healthy development of egg sacs (follicles) and lowered the overall quality of the eggs themselves. The inflammation caused harmful stress to the ovarian tissue. The damage resembled those seen in reproductive ageing. It pointed to a possibility that inflammation may accelerate decline in fertility. </p><p>“Inflammation is often thought of as a localised response, but our findings show that it can have systemic consequences that extend as far as the reproductive system,” said Prof. Michael Klutstein. “This work suggests that chronic oral inflammation may be an underrecognised factor in female infertility, potentially contributing to cases that currently have no clear explanation.”</p><p>Researchers note that further investigation in clinical settings is essential to determine how these findings affect humans. Meanwhile, these findings add to growing evidence that oral health is closely linked to holistic health.</p>