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Oral health may be linked to female infertility

The study suggests that chronic oral inflammation might be be an underrecognised factor in female infertility.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 17:13 IST
womeninfertilityoral healthReproductive Health

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