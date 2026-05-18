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Over 9 lakh pharmacies in India may remain shut on May 20

Chemist associations across India have called for a nationwide shutdown to protest against the growing business of online medicine platforms and e-pharmacies.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:30 IST
protestIndiae-pharmacyPharmacy

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