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PCOS is now PMOS: What does it imply?

Renaming polycystic ovary syndrome to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome reflects a broader reality that includes hormonal and metabolic disorders, and not just reproductive health, writes Dr Aviva Pinto Rodrigues.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 20:08 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 20:08 IST
healthHealthcareSpecialsPCOS

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