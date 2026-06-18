Period leaves are a step forward but bring complex challenges

<p>Most women were stopped from even uttering the word ‘period’ in front of their fathers or brothers. Today, they are expected to navigate conversations about it with their male bosses. The introduction of period leave is one of many efforts taken to reduce stigma around menstruation. However, these leaves raise complex challenges for women in the workplace.</p><p>“Not every employee is comfortable effectively announcing to their manager or team that they are on their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/got-period-pain-or-cramps-what-to-eat-and-avoid-according-to-science-2823249">period</a>. Despite progress, stereotypes around women being 'emotional', 'moody' or less productive during certain times of the month still persist,” Somya Sahu, a corporate leader experienced in working across global teams, feels.</p><p>Menstrual health exists on a spectrum. Some women may experience mild discomfort, while others deal with severe pain or underlying conditions such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/endometriosis-the-elephant-in-the-womb-1098442.html">endometriosis</a>, PCOS or adenomyosis.</p><p>‘Oh! She must be PMSing.’ All of us have heard such remarks, or unfortunately, even made them. Mocking period-related mood changes can be deeply undermining. It also contributes to ‘presenteeism’, a system where people come to the office despite being unwell. The intensity of physical and mental discomfort every woman experiences is different. All of them may not require taking a leave, while some are facing extreme pain.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-981-15-0614-7">Palgrave Handbook of Critical Menstruation Studies</a> notes that most women hide their pain, and this stems from a concern that acknowledging their period pain may reinforce negative stereotypes of feminine fragility and reduced productivity. The study also highlights that many male colleagues portray absent female colleagues as less committed to their jobs, thereby enabling men to increase their own workplace resourcefulness while hindering the growth of their female coworkers.</p><p>Flexible hours, remote work, and the freedom to take breaks without judgment go a long way in normalising menstrual health. Sahu recommends that, instead of creating labels, workplaces should make more flexible policies. “Employees should be empowered to take time off, work remotely when needed, or adjust their schedules during periods of poor health without having to disclose deeply personal medical details.”</p><p>A large section of society still remains ill-informed about <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/culture-of-silence-around-menstruation-has-become-even-more-evident-in-covid-pandemic-unicef-843094.html">menstruation</a>. Ankita R Gupta, a psychologist and founder of Mannchit, a Mumbai-based mental health organisation, agrees that, although a good initiative, menstrual leave policies can stigmatise menstruation in multiple ways. </p><p>She recommends training employees frequently, sensitising them about menstruation and suggesting ways to be a more supportive colleague. Men play a crucial part in validating a female employee’s feelings. Gupta adds, “If a woman says they are not feeling well, not questioning it must be the first step.” Moreover, refraining from using remarks like, ‘Is it that time of the month?’ They just do the opposite of normalising menstrual health conversations.</p>.Karnataka govt to strictly implement paid menstrual leave policy after High Court directive