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Period leaves are a step forward but bring complex challenges

Most women hide their pain, and this stems from a concern that acknowledging their period pain may reinforce negative stereotypes of feminine fragility and reduced productivity.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:40 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credits: Manu Chacko's LinkedIn</p></div>

Credits: Manu Chacko's LinkedIn

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Published 18 June 2026, 14:40 IST
menstruationTrendingPeriod LeaveWomen Healthworkplace wellness

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