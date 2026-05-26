<p>A colloquial term, “Ozempic face,” has become quite popular. A person with sunken cheeks and sagging skin is immediately identified as one now. Although quite popular, these weight loss drugs are known to be imperfect. In addition to all the side effects these drugs can cause, a new study has linked them to causing a rare “eye stroke,” among other eye problems. Some people are calling it “Ozempic blindness.” </p><p>Researchers noted that Wegovy showed the highest association with ischemic optic neuropathy among semaglutide-based GLP-1 drugs, oral semaglutide tablet Rybelsus, Ozempic tirzepatide drugs, including Mounjaro and Zepbound. analysed in the study, which was published in the <a href="https://bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2026/03/02/bjo-2025-328483.full">British Journal of Ophthalmology</a>. The findings also suggested the risk was nearly five times stronger for Wegovy than for Ozempic.</p><p>Although the condition appears to be rare, the researchers say the findings raise important safety questions as the use of these medications continues to expand globally. </p>.Explained | All you need to know about viral 'Ozempic face' trend.<p>Dr Rohit Shetty, vice chairman and head of cornea and refractive surgery, Narayana Nethralaya, explains: “Non-arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION), often referred to as an 'eye stroke,' occurs when blood supply to the optic nerve is reduced, leading to sudden and sometimes permanent vision loss.” </p><p>Although the benefits of weight loss medications in treating obesity and diabetes continue to outweigh the risks in most patients, Dr Shetty advises that anyone taking semaglutide who experiences sudden blurred vision, visual field defects, or painless vision loss should seek immediate medical attention. </p><p>He further shares that he witnessed two such cases of partial vision loss at the hospital that may be linked to the weight loss drugs. Both patients, aged 64 and 59, experienced a loss of vision six months after consuming weight loss drugs; however, they experienced other comorbidities like hypertension, and one had glaucoma that might have contributed to the vision loss. The exact reason remains unclear in both cases.</p><p>The British study is not the first one to link weight loss drugs with eye issues. A small study published in<a href="https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/article-abstract/2829326"> </a><ins><a href="https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/article-abstract/2829326">JAMA Ophthalmology</a></ins> analysed data from nine patients who developed severe vision issues, including sudden blindness, while taking semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound). </p><p>Seven people developed a condition called non-arteritic ischemic anterior optic neuropathy, one developed bilateral papillitis (swelling of the optic nerve that leads to vision impairment and even loss which may be permanent) and another paracentral acute middle maculopathy (an issue with the retina that causes vision loss). </p>.Emerging GLP-1 use in hormonal conditions raises women’s health safety concerns.<p><strong>Who is at risk? </strong></p><p>Any individual experiencing high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, hyperlipidaemia, and/or who is a smoker has a higher chance of developing eye stroke. Any of these conditions can affect the blood supply to a person’s eye. </p><p>Anoop M, an eye consultant at Bridge Health, recommends that people have a comprehensive eye exam before starting any weight-loss medication. If a person appears to fall into the high-risk category, they might be able to catch potential issues early on. </p><p>Unfortunately, any visual damage caused by ischemic optic neuropathy is usually permanent. Anoop says, some people might have some improvement in their vision over time, but most will not get their original vision back. Stopping the medication that caused the condition may help to preserve sight in the other eye, but vision in the affected eye will not return.</p>