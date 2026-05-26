Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

Popular weight loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic linked to rare 'eye stroke'

Researchers noted that Wegovy showed the highest association with ischemic optic neuropathy among semaglutide-based GLP-1 drugs analysed in the recent study.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Anoop M, an eye consultant at Bridge Health, shares warning signs people on weight-loss drugs must look out for.

Anoop M, an eye consultant at Bridge Health, shares warning signs people on weight-loss drugs must look out for. 

Credit: DH Illustration

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 14:15 IST
healthObesityOzempicWegovyEye Healthvision loss

Follow us on :

Follow Us