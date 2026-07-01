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Psychedlics for ADHD? Science shows little evidence

It involves the repeated use of low doses of psychedelics, such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) or psilocybin, with the aim of enhancing well-being, cognitive functions, and emotional processes.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:32 IST
healthmental healthADHDanxietyNeuro-developmental disordersLSDstress relief

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