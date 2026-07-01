Psychedlics for ADHD? Science shows little evidence

<p>Adults with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have been increasingly consuming psychedelics in microdoses stating that it helps improve concentration and better impulse control. Despite growing interest, researchers say current evidence is insufficient to support such claims. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/does-toxic-air-make-you-susceptible-to-adhd-experts-flag-stress-on-mental-well-being-due-to-pollution-3844187">ADHD</a> is a common neurodevelopmental disorder, with an estimated global prevalence of 2.6 per cent among adults. It is typically treated with (eg, methylphenidate and amphetamines) and nonstimulants (eg, atomoxetine), generally effective in the short term, according to a 2025 study published in <ins><a href="https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/2831639">Jama Psychiatry</a></ins>. The study noted that around 20 to 30 per cent of people do not achieve adequate remission. Furthermore, adherence to it in the long-term is quite low. </p><p><strong>Growing interest, little evidence</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, in recent years, microdosing of psychedelics has become increasingly popular. It involves the repeated use of low doses of psychedelics, such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) or psilocybin, with the aim of enhancing well-being, cognitive functions, and emotional processes. </p><p>Researchers have long been investigating their use in treating mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This led to questioning their possible effect of managing ADHD too. </p><p>Recently, authors of a review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences analysed available evidence on the use of psychedelics in adults with ADHD. </p>.Study finds heart-related side effects of ADHD drugs, yet benefits outweigh risks.<p><strong>What do the current studies say?</strong></p><p>The researchers identified five studies that met the criteria for scientific evaluation. These included three observational studies on psychedelic microdosing, one randomised clinical trial using low doses of LSD, and one pilot study examining the experiences of participants involved in ritual ayahuasca use, a psychoactive plant-based brew traditionally used by some Amazonian communities.<strong> </strong></p><p>“Interest in psychedelics for ADHD reflects a broader trend in research exploring their potential applications in psychiatry. At the same time, more adults are recognising difficulties related to attention, impulsivity, and emotional regulation. Some patients do not achieve sufficient improvement or experience adverse effects from standard medications, leading them to seek alternative solutions,” Professor Donata Kurpas of Wroclaw Medical University, a co-author of the publication said.</p><p>The authors of the review point out that the current state of knowledge does not answer the most important questions regarding the effectiveness and safety of psychedelics in ADHD. Existing studies involved small participant groups, different substances, varying doses, and short follow-up periods.</p><p>Experts also caution people with ADHD that they should not abandon diagnostic evaluation, psychoeducation, psychotherapy, lifestyle modifications, or treatments with established effectiveness. If a personis considering psychedelic use or already has experience with it, these issues should be discussed with a medical professional and based on reliable scientific evidence rather than depending solely on internet testimonials.<strong> </strong></p>