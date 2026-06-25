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QR codes now mandatory on vaccines, anti-microbials, cancer drugs

Manufacturers of these drug formulations will be required to print or affix a barcode or QR code on the product’s primary packaging label, or the secondary packaging when there is not enough space.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsNarcoticsMinistry of Health and Family WelfarepharmaceuticalsVaccinesAnti-cancer drugs

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