QR codes now mandatory on vaccines, anti-microbials, cancer drugs

<p>The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) will now require barcodes or Quick Response (QR) codes on all vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer medicines, and narcotic and psychotropic drugs. This step aims to help prevent counterfeit and substandard medicines from entering the market.</p><p>According to a Press Information Bureau <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseDetail.aspx?PRID=2277691&reg=48&lang=2">release </a>dated June 25, the ministry has updated the Drugs Rules, 1945. These changes now include all vaccines, antimicrobials, narcotic and psychotropic drugs under the NDPS Act, 1985, and anti-cancer drugs in Schedule H2.</p><p>Manufacturers of these drug formulations will be required to print or affix a barcode or QR code on the product’s primary packaging label, or the secondary packaging when there is not enough space.</p>.First AI-designed vaccine passed its maiden human trial.<p>The QR code should store information accessible via a software application to facilitate authentication and verification of the product throughout the supply chain. It will contain key product information, including the unique product identification code, generic and brand names, manufacturer’s name and address, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, manufacturing licence number, and details of excipients, wherever applicable.</p><p>The requirement for QR Code-based identification was earlier applicable to the top 300 pharmaceutical brands in the country. The present amendment expands its coverage to include all <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/scientists-were-almost-ready-with-hantavirus-vaccine-but-it-got-halted-heres-why-4002719">vaccines</a>, antimicrobials, anti-cancer medicines and narcotic and psychotropic drugs, thereby broadening the scope of traceability and strengthening safeguards against the circulation of counterfeit and substandard medicines.</p><p>The enhanced traceability mechanism will facilitate the authentication of medicines at various stages of the supply chain and enable improved tracking and verification of drug products. The measure is expected to strengthen regulatory oversight and support efforts to curb the distribution of spurious medicines in the market. It will also contribute to the national fight against anti-microbial resistance (AMR) by enabling better identification and monitoring of counterfeit and substandard antimicrobial products.</p><p>The health ministry has ordered all stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the provisions relating to vaccines, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-cops-bust-drug-racket-recover-narcotics-and-e-cigarettes-worth-rs-8-crore-in-raid-4040779">narcotic and psychotropic drugs</a>, and anti-cancer medicines by July 1, 2027. Meanwhile, the provisions relating to antimicrobials must become effective from July 1, 2028. Ample time has been provided to make sure all involved parties are able to adhere to it within the mentioned timelines.</p>