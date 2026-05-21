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'Safe' food preservatives raise concerns, linked to hypertension & heart issues

Antioxidants like vitamin C and ascorbic acid are naturally found in fruits, but when manufactured artificially, they have different effects on the body.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:19 IST
healthheart attackhypertensionprocessed foodsnutrition in foodside effects of preservatives

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