<p>Completing 10,000 steps or more daily has been a fitness goal for many people on a weight loss journey for a long time. New evidence suggests that it may be too much. </p><p>A <ins><a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1127163">research</a></ins> published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health shows that 8,500 steps are sufficient; they can help manage and maintain your weight when combined with mindful eating habits. </p><p>Fitness experts frequently advise individuals dealing with obesity to gradually increase the number of steps walked each day. But, there is little evidence that shows the benefits of a higher step count helping with weight loss while on a diet.</p><p>A higher step count may help in weight loss during the initial stages of your fitness journey. However, it may not prove to be sustainable in the long run. “Around 80 per cent of people with obesity who initially lose weight tend to regain some or all of it within three to five years,” Professor Marwan El Ghoch, Department of Biomedical and Neural Sciences, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy, highlights. Weight regain is also a huge challenge for people trying to lose weight.</p>.Study finds moderate step count daily may delay cognitive decline by 7 years.<p><strong>Why do 8,500 steps work? </strong></p><p>Researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of existing research to find out more. They reviewed 18 randomised controlled trials and studied 14 of them closely. In total, these included 3,758 people (average age of 53 years) with obesity (average BMI of 31 kg/m2) from countries including the UK, US, Australia, and Japan. </p><p>The study compared two set of groups. One following a lifestyle modification programme, who followed a diet and gradually increased step count. The second group only followed a diet and had no set exercise goals. </p><p>Both groups walked an average of 7,200 steps daily during the initial phase of study. However, the first group increased their step count to 8,454 steps by the end of their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/brandspot/sponsored-health/lipodrops-weight-loss-drops-reviews-these-diet-drops-amino-diet-drops-supplement-your-body-to-burn-fat-a-natural-way-dr-collier-2924442">weight loss </a>phase. The increased step count helped them lose around 4kg on average. Meanwhile, the other group did not see any weight loss.</p><p>Further analysis revealed a clear link between increased step count and the prevention of weight gain. By the end of the weight maintenance phase, the first group continued to walk around 8,200 steps daily. They managed to keep off most of the weight lost during the process (around 3kgs).</p><p>Professor Marwan El Ghoch encourages people on a weight loss journey to gradually increase their daily step count to 8,500 while following a healthy diet. Following it evidently helps in preventing weight regain, too, without creating unsustainable health goals. </p>