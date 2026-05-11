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Scientists say 8,500 steps daily is a sweet spot to stop weight regain

Do not exert yourself with impractical fitness targets. 8,500 steps daily combined with a controlled diet may help you reduce and maintain that weight in the long run.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 08:47 IST
healthy lifestylehealthweight lossfitness goals

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