Sex-specific warning signs seen before imminent cardiac arrest: Lancet study

For this study, researchers took data from two US community-based studies, both developed by Chugh -- California-based Prediction of Sudden Death in Multi-Ethnic Communities (PRESTO) study and Oregon-based Sudden Unexpected Death Study (SUDS).

50 per cent of the 823 people, or 411 people, who had a sudden cardiac arrest witnessed by a bystander or emergency healthcare professional experienced at least one telltale symptom 24 hours previously, the PRESTO study showed. It was started 8 years ago and a total of 1672 individuals with out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest of probable cardiac cause had been included.